The New York Knicks lost more than just a game on Thursday night in Los Angeles. In addition to falling 113-109 in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks saw All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson depart with 1:20 left in the extra period due to a severe-looking right ankle sprain.

As a result of this ankle sprain, Brunson will miss Friday night's game against the LA Clippers, the second night of a back-to-back for New York during their current five-game West Coast road trip.

Brunson, who drove the ball hard in transition towards Lakers' Austin Reaves in an attempt to tie the game at 107 in overtime, was fouled and subsequently rolled his right ankle.

After being on the ground for a few minutes writhing in pain, Brunson was helped up and limped over to the Knicks' bench during a challenge by the Lakers. With the call standing and Brunson being fouled on the play he got hurt on, the Knicks star limped to the free-throw line and knocked down both attempts to tie the game.

Without immediately shifting his weight and moving from the free-throw line, Brunson went straight to the locker room after the Knicks intentionally fouled Los Angeles.

X-rays taken of Brunson's ankle came back negative and he has no broken bones, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Further imaging by way of an MRI will reveal the extent of Brunson's injury and how long he could potentially be sidelined for the Knicks heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Josh Hart hinted at Brunson preparing to miss a chunk of time after Thursday's game, claiming that the team “expects” their leader to “be out for a little bit.” The Knicks have yet to provide an official injury update on Brunson ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers other than listing him as out on their official injury report.

With Brunson expected to miss at least a week's worth of action with this ankle sprain, Deuce McBride will be the main beneficiary and likely be elevated to the starting lineup. New York's star guard has only missed one game this season, hence why it's hard to determine what head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotations will look like without him.

The Knicks are currently 40-22 this season and are 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference.