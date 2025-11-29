With the New York Knicks going through recent success heading into December, there is no doubt that the team is led by guard Jalen Brunson, coming off another impressive outing. As Brunson balled out for the Knicks against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, head coach Mike Brown would speak about the star being in contention for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, leading to a reaction.

Against the Bucks, Brunson tied for a season-high 37 points, shooting 12 of 21 from the field, four of six from deep, to go along with five assists, one rebound, and one steal. When Brunson was asked for his thoughts on Brown saying he should be considered for MVP, and if he's thought about it, he would prioritize winning over anything.

“I've thought about more winning vs. winning the MVP,” Brunson said, via SNY Knicks. “It's not something I'm thinking about. Honestly, when you win, everyone eats, so just focused on winning as a team.”

Jalen Brunson was asked about Mike Brown's comments about why Brunson should be in the MVP conversation and if Brunson ever thought about being an NBA MVP growing up:

Knicks' Mike Brown on Jalen Brunson being an MVP candidate

While the Knicks star has been getting his flowers, there is no doubt that the 29-year-old should get some MVP consideration, as Brown said Friday night. So far this season, Brunson has been averaging 29.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

Brown would make the argument that there is “not enough chatter” around Brunson being a candidate for MVP.

“He should be talked about right now, and it's early, but as you know, [as a] potential MVP. There's not enough chatter, which it's early, so I'm not throwing a fit, but the guy had 37 tonight on 12-of-21, and he gets blitzed often, and he makes the right basketball play,” Brown said.

“So he basically did what he's supposed to do, and that's why I don't talk about a lot, because that's what he's capable of doing, and that's what he's supposed to do, being of that stature,” Brown continued. “Hopefully, you guys and your peers will start really talking the right way about this young man in terms of him, having some MVP talk, because that's what he is.”

"He should be talked about right now, and it's early, but as a potential MVP." – Mike Brown on Jalen Brunson

At any rate, Brunson will continue to lead New York, with the team looking for four straight wins on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.