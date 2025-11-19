The New York Knicks have played well at home during the first few weeks of the season. And they've played horribly on the road, going 0-4 to open the year. That was on display in their most recent game, as they lost to the Miami Heat 115-113. Granted, the Knicks were without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby in Miami, which is an admittedly difficult challenge to overcome. And while the Knicks won their first game without Brunson late last week, it becomes increasingly difficult to succeed without two major contributors.

While Brunson traveled with the Knicks for their road trip and was upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Anunoby's status is less clear. He is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks. So, the Knicks must not only get by without their star forward, but they must do so on the road for the next four games. Fortunately, New York is better prepared for this than they've been in the recent past.

What does life without OG Anunoby look like?

Monday's game against the Heat was Anunoby's first game out this season. He remained relatively healthy last year, as well, missing only eight games in 2024-25. The Knicks were 6-2 without him. But while it appears that the Knicks were unaffected by Anunoby's absences, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Looking across his tenure with the team, New York is a mediocre 31-32 in the regular season and the playoffs without Anunoby. That has a lot to do with Anunoby's two-way effect on the game. He is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and almost one block in 31.1 minutes per game this season. And that's pretty similar to what he's done throughout his 109 games with the Knicks.

New York's bench seems up to the challenge of replacing Anunoby, at least offensively. The Knicks reserves are scoring 35.9 points per game this year, according to StatMuse. That's up from 21.7 last season.

But replacing Anunoby is about more than scoring points. The Knicks must replace his defense, too. The nine-year pro is a defensive menace who is more than capable of shutting down an opposing team's best offensive player. And it makes little difference if that player is a guard forward, or even a center. Thus, replacing Anunoby's output is uniquely challenging.

How New York is better prepared to make it through Anunoby absence

Fortunately, New York is better equipped to deal with an Anunoby absence this season. First, the presence of Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart means that there are still two above-average players capable of holding down the wing positions on both sides of the floor. Sure, both players were available last season, as well. But Bridges is playing significantly better so far this season than he did in his first year with the Knicks.

Additionally, head coach Mike Brown is more willing to rely on his bench than Tom Thibodeau was. Brown uses a heavy dose of guys like Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Guerschon Yabusele, and Jordan Clarkson. That means replacing Anunoby can be done by committee.

The quality of opponent matters, as well. The Knicks' next five games come against the Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks. That bring us through November 28, which will be two weeks since Anunoby suffered his injury.

The Hornets, Mavericks, and Nets are a combined 9-33. Things happen, but those games should be wins with or without Anunoby. The Magic and Bucks are both dealing with their own injuries (Paolo Banchero and Giannis Antetokounmpo). And while both teams could get healthy before they play the Knicks, it still means that 3-2 should be a worst case scenario.

Injuries are difficult to navigate in the modern NBA. And while a number of teams are battling the injury bug right now, the Knicks are better built than most to sustain these stretches. Hopefully, Anunoby only misses two weeks. But if it's longer, New York is well-constructed to make do without him, at least for now.