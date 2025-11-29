NEW YORK– The New York Knicks have been slowly building their case as one of the most seasoned teams in the Eastern Conference, and their 118-109 come-from-behind win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night served as a reminder of the offensive firepower that the group boasts.

Despite surrendering 62 first-half points to the Bucks, the Knicks stayed within striking distance long enough to eventually take control. Head coach Mike Brown was particularly impressed by what All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was able to provide. The Villanova product posted a game-high 37 points on the strength of a 12-of-21 night from the field while also notching five assists and one rebound.

Brown went as far as to say that Brunson should be in the MVP conversation.

“He should be talked about right now, and it's early, but as you know, [as a] potential MVP. There's not enough chatter, which it's early, so I'm not throwing a fit, but the guy had 37 tonight on 12-of-21, and he gets blitzed often, and he makes the right basketball play,” Brown said.

“So he basically did what he's supposed to do, and that's why I don't talk about a lot, because that's what he's capable of doing, and that's what he's supposed to do, being of that stature. Hopefully, you guys and your peers will start really talking the right way about this young man in terms of him, having some MVP talk, because that's what he is.”

Brunson closed the game with 22 second-half points and ensured that the Knicks eventually pulled away on the scoreboard.

“I've thought about more winning vs. winning the MVP,” Brunson said. “It's not something I'm thinking about. Honestly, when you win, everyone eats, so just focused on winning as a team.”

The Knicks never allowed the game to drift away entirely

The contest did not start favorably for New York. Milwaukee led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, thanks in large part to key performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and AJ Green. The former totaled 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, while the latter scored 18 points on six made 3-pointers.

The Knicks ended the first half on an 18-4 scoring run and only trailed by one point entering the break. Key minutes off the bench from Mitchell Robinson helped the team stifle the Bucks to end the second quarter. The 27-year-old put up six points and seven rebounds across 19 minutes.

“I've liked what I've seen so far,” Brown said after the game. “Mitch has given us a great punch off the bench, and his ability to offensive rebound against starters or backups is huge for us, so he has to keep bringing that to the table.”

Josh Hart's double-double was a needed jolt of electricity

It was not a banner night for Karl-Anthony Towns, as the center tallied only nine points, but New York benefited from a gritty Josh Hart showing as the sparkplug chipped in 19 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists along while also guarding Giannis on a number of occasions.

“He played well on both sides of the ball, and he's in a good rhythm right now…,” Brunson said of Hart. “We just need him to stick with that. He's the x-factor of what we do.”

Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride also combined for 36 points as the Knicks remain without both OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet, who have been out with a strained left hamstring and a right shoulder strain, respectively.

The Knicks had a 92-88 edge at the end of the third quarter and opened the fourth with three straight 3-pointers to make it 101-88, and earn their biggest lead of the night. While Giannis and the Bucks significantly trimmed the deficit down the stretch, the team that resides in Manhattan was able to hang on.

The win was New York's third in a row and earned the team a spot in the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, where they will take on the Raptors in Toronto next month.

While fans and pundits might not view the in-season tournament itself as a priority, Friday night's bout saw the Knicks muster the kind of resilience that they will need to consistently discover if they have designs on proving they are the class of the East.

“I'm just happy we won. No matter what the situation is, who's out there, who we have on the court, it doesn't mean anything to me,” Brunson said. “I'm just happy we were able to win against a team obviously is really good and put us on the brink.”