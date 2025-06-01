Head coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks could be headed for drastic changes after losing 4-2 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. After Thibodeau addressed the Knicks coming up short of their ultimate postseason goal, he spoke about the vital offseason ahead. For Thibodeau, it’s a time for New York to reevaluate.

After losing Game 6 125-108, Thibodeau said the offseason inventory is an annual routine for the veteran head coach, per SNY’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Like you would do after every season, you take a step back,” Thibodeau said. “You decompress. You take a deep dive on the team, and then you analyze what you think you need to improve upon. We have the draft, and then, we have free agency, then, there are trades, and then, there is the internal development. Then, it’s the study and preparation for next season. So, it’s a big offseason for us.”

Tom Thibodeau’s ‘challenge’ message to the Knicks

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reflected on falling short 4-2 to the Pacers. It was an uphill battle from a 3-1 deficit. Still, Thibodeau hopes the Knicks use the defeat as motivation to pass the ultimate test in 2025-26, per SNY.

“There’s disappointment because you fall short of what your goal is,” Thibodeau said. “In the end, there’s only going to be one team that achieves the goal. And so I think the challenge for us is to look at it for what it is. We finished in the top three, but we’re falling short of the ultimate goal.

“So for us, it’s to use that for motivation and determination to work all summer to prepare ourselves to make the final step and keep improving so we can achieve our goal,” Thibodeau concluded.

Fans will wait to see how busy an offseason it will be for Thibodeau and the Knicks over the summer.