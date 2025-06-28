The New York Knicks have been in the spotlight so far this offseason. The Knicks fired head coach Tom Thiboeau after he led them to their best season in 25 years. Since then, New York has been searching for his replacement. The team has spoken with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins about the position, but a new name has entered the conversation: Dawn Staley.

Staley is one of the most successful college basketball coaches in today's game. She has led the South Carolina women's basketball team to the last six Final Fours, winning two national titles along the way. Staley is also one of the highest paid women's coaches in the country, signing a five-year, $25.25 million contract extension in January.

According to Knicks Fan TV, multiple candidates have moved into the second round of interviews. That did not stop the team from reaching out to Staley, though.

“According to league sources, both Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown are headed for a second round of interviews. Micah Nori is also in consideration. The Knicks have also reached out to South Carolina HC Dawn Staley about the job,” Knicks Fans TV said.

The Knicks head coaching positions is arguably the most attractive opening in the NBA. Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard all suffered torn ACLs in the postseason. That leaves the Eastern Conference wide open, and New York is one of the favorites.

Jenkins and Brown lost their jobs last season. However, they were not the first people that the Knicks reached out to. New York could not talk to Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd or Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

After firing Thibodeau, the Knicks' future has become murky. If they were to bring Staley in, she could provide the team with some much-needed stability. Her experience and reputation has earned the respect of the basketball world. She does not have as close a bond to New York's players as Thibodeau did, but her resume is tough to deny.