The New York Knicks are working out Dennis Smith Jr. this week as the former lottery pick is looking to make a return to the NBA, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He played in New York from 2019 until the team traded him to the Pistons for Derrick Rose in 2021.

The seven-year NBA veteran worked out for both the Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers earlier this offseason, taking part in each teams' June veteran minicamp. He more recently worked out with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. A video shared on Twitter showed the two exchanging buckets, and words, in a one-on-one setting.

Young replied to the post saying that Smith Jr. “should be in the league still.” The four-time NBA All-Star added that the two were “competing” in response to the post's claim that they “got into it.”

Smith Jr. has played for six different franchises, most recently the Brooklyn Nets in 2024. He played 18.9 minutes per game in 56 games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 assists on 43.5% shooting. His best trait was his point-of-attack defense.

2 former Lakers big men set to work out for Knicks this week

The Knicks are also working out Alex Len and Trey Jemison III, according to Bondy. The 32-year-old Len was drafted fifth overall in 2013 by the Phoenix Suns. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025, averaging 2.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 turnovers in 10 games. The Ukranian big man also played briefly in two Laker playoff games.

Jemison III has played 63 NBA games and made 14 career starts. The 25-year-old big recorded all 14 playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season. The injury-riddled Grizzlies signed Jemison III to a 10-day contract and made him a starter approximately a week later.

One of the big man's 14 starts included a career-high 12-point performance against the Knicks. Jemison III also had six rebounds in the game. Like Len, though, he most recently played for the Lakers in 2025.

NBA teams are able to bring 21 players into training camp ahead of the 2026 campaign. The Knicks signed three veterans to non-guaranteed contracts last week, with ClutchPoints reporting that both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon opted to sign with New York over other teams. The third veteran was 28-year-old sharpshooter Garrison Mathews, who last played for the Hawks in the 2025 season.

Between the 12 players the Knicks currently have under contract, the three non-guaranteed contracts, and rookie Mohamed Diawara, they have just five spots remaining. Whether or not their reported interest in Smith Jr., Len, Jemison III, or center Thomas Bryant translate to camp invites remains to be seen.