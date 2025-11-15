The New York Knicks are in their first season of the Mike Brown era after hiring him as the team’s head coach, and have so far started off the year at 7-4 which is currently good enough for an essential tie with the Philadelphia 76ers for second in the Eastern Conference standings. During the Knicks’ game on Friday against the Miami Heat, Karl-Anthony Towns was doing his best to break the tied record with his huge first half performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 31 points in the first half of the Knicks’ game against the Heat as the Knicks held a double-digit lead at halftime. Late in the fourth quarter, the Knicks continued to hold a lead and appeared as if they would get the win against the Heat.

As the game was winding down, Towns had a stat line of 36 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 37 minutes of play. He was shooting 13-of-25 (52 percent) from the field, 6-of-13 from the three-point line and 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the free-throw line.

Towns is in his second full season with the Knicks after being dealt in a shocking trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the start of last year. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Knicks’ championship hopes hinge on the play of Towns.

He had appeared in all 11 games for the Knicks coming into Friday’s matchup against the Heat, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.