The New York Knicks signed Landry Shamet, Garrison Mathews, and Malcolm Brogdon to one-year contracts on Thursday and Friday. All three contracts are non-guaranteed deals.

As things stand, only one of Shamet or Brogdon could make the roster. The two would need to compete for the spot in new head coach Mike Brown's first Knicks training camp. However, some ‘expect' the team to make a move to clear space for both players, according to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Shamet and Brogdon both had opportunities to sign with other teams but elected to sign non-guaranteed contracts with the Knicks, sources familiar with the situation told ClutchPoints. This could indicate confidence from both players that they will make the 2026 roster.

If New York does make a trade, one of their four rookies drafted in 2024 could be on the move. The Knicks have received at least one offer for one of their second-year players this week, league sources told ClutchPoints. The expectation of several league sources is that the organization will trade a player for draft capital to clear a roster spot.

Jalen Brunson, Miles ‘Deuce' McBride, and new additions in Jordan Clarkson and Brogdon would give the team depth at guard. This could logjam incoming second-year guard Tyler Kolek behind the group of veteran ball handlers. Moving Kolek could afford the 24-year-old opportunity that he would not get in New York. At least one opposing team has demonstrated interest in Kolek this offseason, ClutchPoints also learned.

Leon Rose's front office entered 2024-25 knowing that the Knicks' true championship window would open in the 2025-26 season. Drafting four rookies was an integral part of the Knicks' cap gymnastics last offseason. It allowed them to add Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the same summer. After an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and with the team's core starters secured under contract, it seems that it is truly ‘go-time' as the organization prepares for Brown's first season at the helm.