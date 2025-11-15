The New York Knicks, despite being undermanned, defeated the Miami Heat 140-132 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, thanks in large part to a career-best performance from shooter Landry Shamet.

The 28-year-old scored a career-high 36 points off the bench on 12-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-12 from three-point range, and made all six of his free throws. He also added three assists and two rebounds over 37 minutes, his fourth 30-point game in an eight-year NBA career. Shamet recorded 30 of those points in the second half, carrying New York when the Heat tried to mount a comeback. The Madison Square Garden crowd responded with chants of “Land-ry Sham-et” in recognition of his performance.

The Knicks were without starters Jalen Brunson, out with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, and OG Anunoby, who suffered a left hamstring strain in the first quarter and did not return. Karl-Anthony Towns led New York’s scoring with a game-high 39 points, 31 of which came in the first half. Although Towns carried the first half, Shamet’s second-half scoring outburst turned the game in the Knicks' favor, with Towns adding only eight points after halftime.

New York’s bench was a major factor, outscoring Miami 75-39. Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 24 points in 33 minutes, while Josh Hart scored his first triple-double of the season with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Miles McBride chipped in nine points and four assists, taking on increased ball-handling responsibilities in Brunson’s absence. Mitchell Robinson collected eight offensive rebounds despite foul trouble, and Mikal Bridges added seven steals and two blocks.

After entering the season on a non-guaranteed deal and initially competing for a veteran minimum roster spot, Shamet has shown he’s the secret weapon the team can lean on when starters are out. He now averages 10 points per game and ranks second on the team in three-point attempts per 36 minutes, behind Clarkson, providing crucial spacing and scoring depth.

The Knicks improved to 8-4 on the season and 1-1 in the NBA Cup. New York will journey to Miami for another showdown with the Heat on Monday.