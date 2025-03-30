OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault remembers navigating a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander through his second NBA season. Years before Gilgeous-Alexander was a back-to-back candidate for MVP, Daigneault observed a young guard trying to find his way. After the Thunder’s 132-111 win against the Indiana Pacers, Mark revealed the most significant strides Shai made to reach his potential, elevating him to stardom.

Daigneault pinpointed the facets of Gilgeous-Alexander’s game that turned him into the MVP-caliber player he is today.

“The speed he’s playing with; in transition, inside of actions, and on the catch is a huge jump,” Daigneault said. “I think his defense has really improved over that time. At that time, he’s a young player, he’s in his second year; your scope as a player is narrow when you’re in your second year. You’re just trying to stay in the NBA, establish yourself, figure out how good you are. You tend to be tight. Over time, he’s just widened that lens to where now I think he sees almost everything through a team lens.”

While leading the NBA in scoring (32.9), Gilgeous-Alexander is also fourth in steals (1.7), producing a career-best 6.3 assists per game this season.

Mark Daigneault on the strides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made with the Thunder: “The speed he’s playing with… his defense has really improved… now, I think he sees almost everything through a team lens despite the fact that he’s on the doorstep of winning an MVP award” pic.twitter.com/nXiqYktSGY — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Despite the fact that he’s on the doorstep of winning an MVP award last year and this year, he sees things through a broader lens, and sees things through the lens of the team,” Daigneault added. “So, he makes incremental growth almost monthly, it seems. But if you zoom all the way back, it’s a great question. The speed on offense, the impact on defense, and then the leadership, and team orientation, it’s like night and day. He’s really done an impressive job.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched SGA finish with a team-high 33 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in Saturday’s win against the Pacers.

Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dad makes MVP case for son

Amid the tail-end of Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s race with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander’s father Vaughn Alexander explained why his son should win MVP.

Alexander revealed his strong MVP take, per the Gil’s Arena podcast.

“What Jokic is doing is crazy. Let’s keep it real. I don’t even want to say this on air, but if he [Gilgeous-Alexander] wasn’t to win it, I wouldn’t be like he got subbed because what he’s [Jokic] doing is stupid,” Alexander said. “It really is. Let’s just keep it real. But having said all that, f*** that. Shai’s the MVP.”

The Thunder extended their winning streak to nine.