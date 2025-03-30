Amid Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP race with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, his father, Vaughn Alexander, chimed in on his son’s chances of winning. After Alexander watched his son and the Thunder capture a franchise record 61st win, it only strengthened Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for MVP. For Vaughn, the choice is easy, whether Shai is his son or not.

Alexander was asked if Gilgeous-Alexander is closing in on this year’s MVP award, per Gil’s Arena.

“100 percent, and like I said, not just because he’s my son. If he wasn’t my son, I’d be like yo, this is the MVP, bro,” Alexander said. “And I rate what Jokic is doing. What Jokic is doing is crazy. Let’s keep it real. I don’t even want to say this on air, but if he [Gilgeous-Alexander] wasn’t to win it, I wouldn’t be like he got subbed because what he’s doing is stupid. It really is. Let’s just keep it real. But having said all that, f*** that. Shai’s the MVP.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s leading scorer, and his accolades, led to his most dominant campaign in 2024-25, making this season his MVP year, according to Alexander.

“50, 40-point games. First team All-NBA three years straight,” Alexander added. “He’s playing on the youngest team, and 61 wins. What are they? Denver has 13 and 14 games behind us. Stop this. Just give it to him this year, and then, we can talk about it next year.”

Gilgeous-Alexander (-5000) is leading Jokic (+1600) as the odds-on favorite to win MVP, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Thunder’s historic night

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admits that his team’s setting the franchise record for most regular-season wins is an extraordinary feat. Still, it doesn’t mean much to the MVP candidate amid his battle with Nikola Jokic.

“It’s cool, but it doesn’t mean much. My ultimate goal, our team’s ultimate goal, is not to set franchise records in wins. It’s to hoist a trophy at the end of the season, and that’s what we’re after.” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, it’s cool, but it doesn’t fill our cup.”

The milestone victory didn’t teach Gilgeous-Alexander anything he didn’t already know about this year’s Thunder team.

“Nothing that we didn’t already know. We know we’re a good basketball team, and we’ve done a really good job of staying the course this year,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “We look up and we’re getting things done because we take it day by day, and that’s just what that is. That’s what the testament is.”

The Thunder extended their streak to nine straight in Saturday’s win against the Pacers.