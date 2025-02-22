The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team in the Western Conference at 44-10. OKC is led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has a talented core around him.

Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the league in scoring, averaging 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and a block per game. The 26-year-old shoots 52.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have been great complementary stars to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams got his first All-Star nod this season, as he's averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. His defense and ability to be a second scoring option to Gilgeous-Alexander have been pivotal for Oklahoma City.

Holmgren has only appeared in 13 games this season but has been a big boost when on the floor. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, a steal, and 2.8 blocks per contest. His impact on both ends of the floor has been extremely valuable for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's roster also has talented role players like Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, and Aaron Wiggins. With this talented core, filled with many high-level defenders, the Thunder are set for a deep playoff run. However, there are other talented teams in the West that could pull off an upset and take Oklahoma City out.

A team like the Denver Nuggets with championship experience will always pose a threat in the West. There are many dangerous looming teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and a healthy Dallas Mavericks team that could challenge Oklahoma City.

With that said, here is the Thunder's biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Thunder should have acquired more shooting



While Oklahoma City has some talented 3-point shooters on the roster, they could've used another high-volume outside shooter. As a team, the Thunder rank 17th in the league in 3-point shooting at 35.5 percent.

Joe is their highest volume 3-point shooter, with 6.1 attempts per game, shooting 39.5 percent. Dort has been their most efficient 3-point shooter this season, shooting 41 percent from distance on 5.6 attempts.

The Thunder have had other quality shooters this season, but they should've acquired another 3-point shooter. In the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in six games.

In that series, the 3-point shooting was the downfall for Oklahoma City. They shot just 33.5 percent from downtown, which is something that could be tough to overcome in the postseason if it happens again.

Adding a 3-point shooter at the deadline would arguably give the best team in basketball an even better shot at winning the title. However, the Thunder did not take advantage of that opportunity at the deadline, only making minimal moves involving draft capital.

A forward who was linked to Oklahoma City ahead of the deadline was Brooklyn Nets marksman Cam Johnson. Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The 28-year-old shoots 48.9 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from deep. Johnson is a great 3-point shooter while also being a quality defender and scorer. Acquiring him at the deadline could've solidified the Thunder as the best team in basketball.

Although Oklahoma City is a championship contender, a trade for another shooter could've put them over the top. In the playoffs, if the Thunder fall again due to lackluster 3-point shooting, they will regret not making a move at the deadline.