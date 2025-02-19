SAN FRANCISCO — Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game appearance in San Francisco this past week. Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the league all season and could be in front of the line to win the MVP award. During the All-Star break, SGA spoke to the media about his star power and other storylines for the home stretch of the season.

The Thunder are at the top of the West and sitting a whopping eight games ahead of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Despite that, SGA knows that anything can happen in the Western Conference.

“The Western Conference has always been tough and will always be tough,” SGA said. “Challenge all throughout the conference it feels like from two through 11. The teams are good. There's never a night off in the West…But we focus on ourselves for the most part, make sure we're getting better every day. Hopefully, when we see our challenges, we're the best versions of ourselves when we advance.”

While still giving the other teams in the conference their props, the utmost confidence lies with his team, as it should given OKC is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA. He has every right to believe the Thunder will be fine in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference.

The kid inside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is “excited”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about his star power and growing popularity across the league and how he manages it. His response was genuine.

“It's super cool, it's obviously a good feeling,” SGA said. “I try not to worry about those things, but I'd be lying if I said the kid inside of me isn't excited, doesn't look forward to these moments. Above all, playing basketball at the highest form comes first and everything else will follow and that's what I focus on.”

During All-Star Weekend, he debuted his new shoe with Converse, the SHAI 001, and there were also billboards and other posters shown around San Francisco. In addition, plenty of fans could be seen wearing his jersey, proving that his star power is ascending as he becomes a perennial MVP candidate for years to come.

Time to get back to business

Oklahoma City is atop of the Western Conference and does have that comfortable lead to maintain that No. 1 seed. However, several teams made big splashes in hopes of improving, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks swapping Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic and the Golden State Warriors getting Jimmy Butler. We also can't forget about fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

It won't be a cakewalk for the Thunder to make it to the Western Conference Finals, let alone the NBA Finals. Still, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing like he is and a loaded roster alongside him, OKC has a great chance to break through.