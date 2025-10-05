The 2025-26 champion Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up training camp ahead of its preseason schedule, starting against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Ahead of defending its first title in franchise history, the Thunder knows the odds of repeating as champions are stacked against them, which is why it has to work ever harder if it wants to return to the NBA Finals this upcoming season.

Repeating the things that led the Thunder to its championship run last season isn't an option, as reporters were constantly reminded throughout training camp. Restarting the process, just like any season, is the key to its success. Without missing a beat, Oklahoma City, with most of its players back from last season, is finding its stride after a competitive week in camp.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways from the 2025-26 Thunder training camp.

1. The champion Thunder must improve in 2025-26

Thunder GM Sam Presti's preseason press conference set the tone for training camp, focusing on growth rather than the laurels of last year's championship run. This marks a fresh start for Oklahoma City's championship era, which Presti and the Thunder hope to build upon with more titles within the next five years.

The front office's hefty investment in MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren in the form of max contract extensions is a testament to its faith in its core, and the 2025 NBA Finals victory is proof of its potential to be the NBA's next dynasty. However, reaching the mountain was a byproduct of years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that evolved into a championship run. Is this Thunder team ready to repeat?

For many defending championship teams, finding that continuity and focus to do it all over again the following season, while contending teams are constantly improving, is the hardest part. While youth is on its side, the Thunder is once again the league's youngest team, SGA is entering his prime, while Williams and Holmgren aren't far behind. Head coach Mark Daigneault knows his team can't stop improving now.

2. Chet Holmgren positioned for a bounce-back year for Thunder

Coming off a campaign where he played in only 32 regular-season games before helping the Thunder to its first championship, an All-Star season in 2025-26 is the next step in Chet Holmgren's development. Amid training camp, even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander noticed Holmgren's gains from working out. From working on his shooting with coach Drew Hanlen to spending plenty of time lifting weights in the gym, Chet had a busy summer.

Now, he's back in Daigneault's lineup alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, as the towering double-big threat that suffocated the Indiana Pacers' offense in Game 7 of the Finals continues to grow as a tandem. While Holmgren, from an individual standpoint, ascends into one of the NBA's elite bigs, Daigneault will look to maximize Hartenstein and Holmgren's potential as a force on both ends of the floor for Oklahoma City.

In a competitive Western Conference, the Thunder's defense is expected to return to one of the NBA's best in 2025-26. And Daigneault's Holmgren and Hartenstein tandem, alongside All-Defensive Second Team All-Star Jalen Williams, in his starting frontcourt, will play a significant role in that.

3. No official return date for Jalen Williams

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams is close to making a full recovery from surgery on his right wrist. After playing through a torn ligament throughout the Thunder's championship run, Williams underwent surgery during the offseason. He's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but nothing's been confirmed.

In the meantime, Williams adapted to using his left hand as his dominant hand in video clips that surfaced on social media. He also used his right as the Thunder gear up to defend their first title. Williams will watch the Thunder compete from the sideline throughout its preseason schedule, starting on Sunday.

4. Thunder teammates very excited about Nikola Topic

The rave reviews for Nikola Topic felt endless whenever his name was mentioned throughout Thunder training camp. The Thunder's 2024 first-round pick boasts an elite skill set for reading the game, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others, including Chet Holmgren, have pointed out in the young point guard. Topic has the potential to lead to a long NBA career.

However, he's still only 20, and the 2025-26 Thunder is loaded at the guard position, where Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell have primed roles behind and alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. Plus, Topic, who was recovering from a torn ACL when he entered the 2024 NBA Draft, hadn't played basketball for a year and a half before Summer League.

He'll most likely spend most of 2025-26 in the G League, where he'll develop into an efficient point guard. Still, expect to see a lot of Nikola throughout the preseason, as the Thunder should be very excited about Nikola Topic's bright future.