OKLAHOMA CITY — All-Star Jalen Williams saw a younger version of himself and the Oklahoma City Thunder amid the San Antonio Spurs' 117-102 win on Christmas Day. After Williams stated the obvious about the Spurs' All-Star center, Victor Wembanyama, and his defensive presence, he commended San Antonio's collective offensive approach.

The manner in which the Spurs' inclusive offense gets multiple players involved, and the continuity it provides, reminded Williams of the 2023-24 Thunder team, he said during his postgame media availability.

“They kind of remind me of my second year. Just how together they play, and they're figuring that out as a team,” Williams said. “They all do well in their role, and they're OK with that, which is fun to play against. Definitely gives us a lot to learn from in regard to that. So, that's pretty cool. It sucks, obviously, being on the other end of it, but watching another team — over the course of basketball history — that has always found a way to figure out how to improve.

“That's the biggest thing. They're connected—you can tell. Guys are stepping up, making big plays. Everybody's kind of settled into their role. So, that's what makes them tough. Then, having Victor out there, defensively, covers up for a lot of their mistakes, which is why our offensive progression is so much more important,” Williams concluded.

In Jalen Williams' second season, the up-and-coming Thunder surprised the NBA when it arrived earlier than expected, winning 57 games, which tied for first in the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City's playoff run ended in a six-game best-of-7 second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, who went on to make an NBA Finals appearance.

The Spurs (23-7) are headed toward a similar path, trailing the Thunder (26-5) by 2.5 games in the Western Conference standings after beating the defending champions twice this week — three times in 12 days.

Mark Daigneault on Spurs without Victor Wembanyama

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reminded reporters of the Spurs' dominant run of late, which has them breathing down the defending champions' proverbial necks, even starting without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama. With or without Wembanyama, Daigneault says the Spurs don't miss a beat, as their impressive 9-1 record over their last 10 games has turned them into the hottest team in the NBA.

“They’re a really good team. He’s obviously a very impactful player, but he missed a good amount of time, and they didn’t miss a beat when he was out,” Daigneault said. “Then, when he’s off the floor, they don’t miss a beat when he’s out. So, it’s not surprising at all. They got really good players. They play well as a team. They’re well-coached.

“They execute really well, and he’s obviously impactful, and adds to that. But it’s not like him and the rest of the team at all. They’ve got a very good team,” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder will look to bounce back against the 76ers on Sunday.