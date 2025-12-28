Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault offered an update on Nikola Topic after the rookie participated in pregame shootaround before the previous two home games at the Paycom Center, following his testicular cancer diagnosis. Fans were thrilled to see Topic on the floor during Thunder pregame shootaround.

Daigneault commended Topic's approach amid cancer treatment, he said, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

“He's done an amazing job. I'm not going to go into details on what's a private matter. At the end of the day, he's doing a great job of navigating what is, obviously, a tough circumstance,” Daigneault said. “And, he's done a great job despite the fact that your body goes through hell when you're in that situation. He's still conditioning himself. He's still finding time to work out, which is not easy to do when you're going through that.”

Mark Daigneault is blown away by Topic's approach to basketball for the Thunder despite the obvious hurdles.

“What you put your body through, anyway, is hard. To push yourself as a professional athlete is even harder,” Daigneault added. “But he's handling this the same way that he's always handled everything we have ever seen, which is with unbelievable professionalism, maturity, mental toughness. All the things he's exhibited to this point are being tested, and he's passing the test.”

Mark Daigneault on Nikola Topic doing pregame warmups while still going through cancer treatment: “He’s doing a great job navigating what’s obviously a tough circumstance. Despite the fact your body goes through hell in that situation, he’s still conditioning himself.” pic.twitter.com/hjWH4ve8AO — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 27, 2025

Topic remains ruled out for the Thunder's 2025-26 campaign.

Thunder's Sam Presti announces Nikola Topic's cancer diagnosis

Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Nikola Topic's cancer diagnosis early in the season. After an ACL tear led to Topic sitting out of his rookie season, he returned for the Thunder in Summer League before playing in his first preseason against the Hornets.

Presti told reporters about Topic's cancer treatment back in October.