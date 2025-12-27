While All-Star Jalen Williams compares the San Antonio Spurs to the 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Caruso sees a reflection of last year's championship team. Williams' take on the Spurs dominating the Thunder in two of three games over 12 days came off as pretentious, comparing a team, on the heels of a Christmas Day stomping, to an Oklahoma City squad from two years ago. Caruso, instead, compared San Antonio to a champion.

He also called his team out, and rightfully so, as the Spurs outplayed the Thunder for a third time this season. For Caruso, it's a testament to the Spurs' focus, which is what the defending champions lack, he said, after the Thunder's 117-102 loss on Christmas Day, per BSO's Daniel Bell.

“I think they have a very clear mission and a mindset within their team, coming from the beginning of the year to be a great team, and I think we had that through the entire season last year. I think this year, it's been hit or miss,” Caruso said. “Some of that is being to the top and understanding it's game 30 of the regular season, but some of that, you have to step up and throw your fastball against good teams to kind of give yourself a measuring stick.”

Alex Caruso's sense of urgency is valid, given the Thunder meeting its match in the Spurs — a team that has arrived as the defending champion's number one contender. Trailing Oklahoma City by 2.5 games in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs have proven themselves at this point, with and without a limited Victor Wembanyama, which makes them even scarier. Outside of Wemby's final stages of recovery from a calf injury, they have a clean bill of health.

In the meantime, the Thunder will look to return to the win column after a pair of losses to the Spurs, who will return to the Paycom Center on January 13.

Jalen Williams compares Spurs to young Thunder team

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams reminded reporters of Spurs' Victor Wembanyama without using his name when opening up about what took the Thunder out of its rhythm after stating the obvious. Then, when Williams broke down the Spurs' offensive approach, reminicing over OKC's 2023-24 team during his postgame media availability.

“They kind of remind me of my second year. Just how together they play, and they're figuring that out as a team,” Williams said. “They all do well in their role, and they're OK with that, which is fun to play against. Definitely gives us a lot to learn from in regard to that. So, that's pretty cool. It sucks, obviously, being on the other end of it, but watching another team — over the course of basketball history — that has always found a way to figure out how to improve.”

The Thunder will continue its four-game homestand against the 76ers on Sunday.