The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the league once again, as they are currently 26-4. Funny enough, three of those losses have come in the past five games, and two of them have been at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have shown this season that they are not afraid of anybody that comes their way, and Victor Wembanyama is leading the pack.

There's no doubt that Wembanyama gets up for those games, and it might be more because of the battle with Chet Holmgren. For the past two weeks, Wembanyama has thrown shots here and there at Holmgren, and the Thunder center has paid it no mind.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, she tried to get Holmgren's thoughts about the possible rivalry between the two.

“Do you consider yourself & Victor Wembanyama a rivalry in the league?” Andrews asked.

“I don't think it's ever been up to players or teams to declare rivalries so you're asking the wrong person,” Holmgren said.

Andrews then asked Holmgren if he's ever spoken to Wembanyama.

“Not a full sentence, I don't think,” Holmgren said.

It's obvious that these two are competitive, and it has shown when they play against each other that they're trying to give it their all.

In totality, it feels like the Thunder and Spurs could be the next rivalry in the league. After the Spurs' latest win against the Thunder, Wembanyama said that he isn't ready to call it that just yet, but he hopes that it will happen one day.

“It feels like saying it is a rivalry would be a weird thing because it's not something that feels natural,” Wembanyama said. “I didn't say that it's impossible that it can't be in the future. I hope it will be soon, but we're definitely getting closer.”