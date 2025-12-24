After a 130-110 victory against All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama set the record straight about a rivalry with the defending champions. Wembanyama and the Spurs handed the Thunder its worst loss of the season. In a game where Oklahoma City faced it first 20+ point deficit, San Antonio made a statement.

Still, Wembanyama isn't ready to call the Thunder the Spurs' rival, but hopes to one day, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“It feels like saying it is a rivalry would be a weird thing because it's not something that feels natural,” Wembanyama said. “I didn't say that it's impossible that it can't be in the future. I hope it will be soon, but we're definitely getting closer.”

"It's something that builds naturally… I hope it will be soon, but we're definitely getting close." Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs–Thunder as a growing rivalry 👀pic.twitter.com/iaJ93cksLm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2025

Wembanyama finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists off the bench, while Keldon Johnson's 25 points, including five threes led the Spurs' scoring production. Stephon Castle (24 points), Harrison Barnes (20 points), and Devin Vassell (17 points) combined for 61 points on 19-of-31 shooting, including 9-for-20 from deep.

The Spurs' two wins against the defending champions equates to half of the Thunder's losses this season, which is rare for a team with 26 wins in 30 games.

Victor Wembanyama's mic drop on Chet Holmgren rivalry

Article Continues Below

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama hopes a rivalry with the Thunder will evolve in 2025-26 without a head-to-head matchup with Chet Holmgren. After Tuesday's win, Wembanyama set the record straight about Holmgren comparisons that has followed the two 7-footers since Wemby first entered the league in 2023.

Wembanyama addressed the Holmgren rivalry, which has been following the All-Star center since Chet missed his rookie campaign due to injury, making his Thunder debut the same season Wemby made his with the Spurs. Still, Wembanyama doesn't understand why he's constantly been compared to Holmgren.

“No, I don’t think about that,” Wembanyama said. “At least from a basketball standpoint, there’s no comparison [between us].”

Wembanyama and the Spurs will have a chance to beat the Thunder for a third time in December on Christmas Day.