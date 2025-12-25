OKLAHOMA CITY — For the third time in two weeks, the San Antonio Spurs defeated All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 117-102 win. While some considered the Thunder's Christmas Day matchup against the Spurs a must-win, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed what a third loss in two weeks to the Spurs means.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the Spurs have proven themselves better than the defending champions, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“We have to get better as a group. You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal.”

The Thunder will continue its four-game homestand against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.