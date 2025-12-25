As the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Christmas Day matchup Thursday afternoon, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama delivered a brief but animated reaction during a key first-half moment.

Midway through the second quarter, Wembanyama fouled Thunder center Chet Holmgren as Holmgren went to the free-throw line. After Holmgren missed the attempt, Wembanyama turned toward the sideline and shouted a two-word reaction that quickly caught attention.

“Hell yeah!”

Wemby starts trolling OKC fans after Chet missed his free throw “HELL YEAH” 😅 pic.twitter.com/1dR0qk2R4f — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Victor Wembanyama’s reaction punctuates Spurs’ early control over Thunder on Christmas Day

The moment reflected the intensity surrounding the holiday matchup, which carries added significance given the recent history between the two teams. Entering Thursday, San Antonio had already defeated Oklahoma City twice this season, including a narrow NBA Cup semifinal win and a decisive road victory earlier in the week.

At the time of the exchange, the Spurs held a 61-48 lead with fewer than four minutes remaining in the first half. Wembanyama had nine points, five rebounds and one block while logging nine minutes of action, continuing his strong two-way presence against Oklahoma City’s frontcourt.

The Christmas Day game is airing nationally on ABC and ESPN, placing the matchup in one of the NBA’s premier holiday time slots. With playoff positioning, confidence and momentum at stake, the Spurs’ energy — punctuated by Wembanyama’s reaction — underscored the competitive tone of the afternoon contest.