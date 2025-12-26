As the NBA world continues to react to the San Antonio Spurs go 3-0 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in December, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is calling out Chet Holmgren. Between All-Star Victor Wembanyama dismissing any comparisons to the Thunder's 7-footer, and an abysmal performance in a 117-102 loss on Christmas Day, Holmgren has struggled in each of Oklahoma City's three losses to the Spurs.

While Holmgren (10 points, 12 rebounds) notched a double-double in the Thunder's loss against the Spurs, it wasn't enough for Perkins, he said, per ESPN's Get Up.

“I’ve got to get on my boy Chet Holmgren for a minute. He's playing soft in this matchup. Victor Wembanyama wants the smoke,” Perkins said. “He's ducking that smoke right now—that hard foul that he had, and yelling and clapping at the free throw line. Chet got to come with it next time they play the Spurs. It might be in the postseason, but he’s got to come with it because right now the Spurs are punking the Thunder, and they're making them look soft.”

In one of his worst performances of the season, Holmgren finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assists, and one block in the Thunder's 130-110 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday. Chet is averaging 11.3 points on 41% shooting, including 25% from deep, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks against the Spurs this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps it 100 after Thunder's loss

After challenging his team to improve following a 117-102 Christmas Day loss to the Spurs, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took it step further. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the Spurs are the better team, following a third loss for the defending champions.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hold back in giving the Spurs their flowers after handing the Thunder two losses in two day for Christmas.

“We have to get better as a group. You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “We have to get better as group. You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you. We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal” pic.twitter.com/g6tBBqGhOZ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 25, 2025

The Thunder dropped to 25-6 while the Spurs are now 23-7 for the second-best record in the Western Conference.