The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2025-26 season as the defending NBA champions, coming off a historic 68-win campaign that culminated in their first title since relocating to Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh off capturing MVP, Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same season, stands as the cornerstone of a championship-caliber roster built for sustained success.

With the core trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren all locked into long-term extensions, the Thunder have positioned themselves as title favorites once again. The 27-year-old Canadian superstar enters his prime years with championship pedigree and individual accolades that place him among the elite players in the NBA.

As we look ahead to the upcoming season, here are three bold predictions for what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could accomplish in his quest to lead the Thunder to back-to-back championships.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Average a Career-High in Triple-Doubles

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only recorded two triple-doubles in his NBA career, both coming during his earlier years with the Thunder, the stage is set for a significant leap in this statistical category during the 2025-26 season. His most recent triple-double came on December 22, 2021, when he posted 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists against Denver.

The foundation for increased triple-double production is already in place. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged career-highs with 32.7 points and 6.4 assists while maintaining 5.0 rebounds per game. His improved playmaking was evident throughout the championship run, where he consistently found teammates in crucial moments while shouldering the offensive load.

With the return of the entire championship rotation, including Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and the supporting cast, Gilgeous-Alexander will have more established chemistry and passing lanes to exploit. The addition of rookie Thomas Sorber and the continued development of players like Cason Wallace will provide fresh targets for his increasingly refined court vision.

The prediction calls for Gilgeous-Alexander to record at least 15 triple-doubles during the regular season, which would represent a massive jump from his current career total of two. This would place him among the league's most versatile stars and demonstrate his evolution from elite scorer to complete floor general. His unique combination of size at 6'6″ and improving rebounding instincts make this ambitious target achievable, especially considering Russell Westbrook's historic triple-double seasons in Thunder history provide a blueprint for what's possible in Oklahoma City.

He Will Lead the Thunder to a Historic 70-Win Regular Season

The Thunder's 68-14 record last season tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in NBA history, but Gilgeous-Alexander and this young core are positioned to push even higher. With roster continuity being the franchise's primary offseason strategy, the defending champions return virtually unchanged from their title-winning squad.

Gilgeous-Alexander's individual excellence will be the driving force behind this historic pursuit. His 32.7 points per game led the league last season while shooting an efficient 51.9% from the field and 89.8% from the free-throw line. The combination of elite scoring, improved playmaking, and championship experience suggests he's entering his absolute prime at age 27.

The supporting cast provides the perfect foundation for a 70-win campaign. Jalen Williams emerged as an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection, averaging 21.6 points while showcasing two-way excellence. Chet Holmgren's unique skill set as a floor-stretching, rim-protecting big man creates matchup nightmares that complement Gilgeous-Alexander's penetration perfectly.

The Thunder's historic 12.9-point average margin of victory last season demonstrates their ability to dominate opponents consistently. With the young core now possessing championship confidence and another year of development, the mathematical foundation exists for pushing toward 70 wins. Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership and clutch performance will be essential in those tight games that separate good seasons from historically great ones.

Only five teams in NBA history have reached 70 wins, with the most recent being the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors at 73-9. For Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the Thunder to this milestone would cement his status among the game's all-time great floor generals and establish Oklahoma City as a dynasty in the making.

Gilgeous-Alexander Will Become the First Player Since Jordan to Win Back-to-Back MVP Awards with a Championship

Perhaps the boldest prediction for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2025-26 season is that he will capture his second consecutive MVP award while leading the Thunder to back-to-back championships. This would make him just the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP, and a scoring title in the same season, following his 2024-25 achievement.

The statistical foundation for repeat MVP consideration is already established. Gilgeous-Alexander's 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game represent elite production across multiple categories. His efficiency metrics, including 51.9% field goal shooting and being the league's only player in the top five of both offensive and defensive rating, demonstrate complete two-way excellence.

What makes this prediction particularly bold is the rarity of repeat MVP winners in the modern era. Since Michael Jordan's back-to-back MVP seasons in 1990-91 and 1991-92, only Stephen Curry (2015, 2016) and Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022) have accomplished this feat. However, neither won championships in both MVP seasons, making Gilgeous-Alexander's potential achievement even more special.

The Thunder's championship pedigree and improved depth position them as favorites to repeat as title winners. Gilgeous-Alexander's evolution from scorer to complete floor general, combined with the continued development of Williams and Holmgren, creates a formula for sustained excellence. His leadership during clutch moments, demonstrated throughout the 2025 playoffs, suggests he possesses the championship mentality required for historic achievements.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can maintain his elite production while leading the Thunder to another championship, he would join Michael Jordan as the only player since the 1990s to win consecutive MVPs with a title. This would establish him definitively among the NBA's elite superstars and provide the Thunder with a generational talent capable of leading a dynasty.

The combination of individual excellence, team success, and historical rarity makes this prediction the boldest of all, but Gilgeous-Alexander's trajectory suggests he's capable of reaching these unprecedented heights in the prime of his career.