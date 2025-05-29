The Oklahoma City Thunder, who steamrolled their way to 68 wins during the regular season, are defying expectations by carrying that dominance into the playoffs—a time when the pace slows, possessions are harder to come by, and physicality ramps up. Their 124-94 demolition of the Timberwolves on Wednesday marked their fourth postseason victory by at least 30 points, an almost unheard-of feat at this stage. Veteran analyst Bill Simmons pointed out a staggering stat line that further emphasizes just how thoroughly this young Thunder team has dismantled the competition.

Simmons pointed out that the Thunder are 8-1 at home in the playoffs, with their eight wins coming by dominant margins of 51, 19, 43, 7, 32, 36, 15, and 30 points. Their only home loss came in Game 1 against Denver, where they held a nine-point lead with three minutes remaining before ultimately falling by two. Across those nine games, the Thunder boast an astounding +231 point differential on their home floor.

OKC is 8-1 at home in the playoffs. They won those 8 games by 51, 19, 43, 7, 32, 36, 15 and 30. In the one loss (Denver, Game 1) — they were up 9 with 3 mins left and lost by 2. So they’re +231 in 9 home games. Um… — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

For perspective, no other team in NBA history has racked up this many lopsided wins in a single postseason. The only others to record even two victories by 30 points were the 1986-87 Lakers and the 2007-08 Celtics—both of whom went on to capture the championship.

The Thunder's historic season

Article Continues Below

The largest average point margin per game in NBA history, including playoffs, belongs to the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks, who outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game. The Thunder are currently winning by 12.2 points per game, which ranks as the second-highest margin in league history—for the time being.

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder currently hold the highest average margin of victory in any playoff run, winning by nearly 13 points per game. Their only defeat came on an Aaron Gordon buzzer-beater, while their eight home wins boast an average margin of 27.9 points. Though they were impressive all season long, their impact in the postseason has been even more significant.

If the Thunder can notch another 30-point rout in the Finals, they’ll cement their place among the most dominant teams in NBA history—any claims otherwise would be hard to take seriously.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be on the verge of making history, but they must secure four more victories to get there. With the NBA Finals scheduled to kick off in OKC, the first two games will be played at Paycom Center, providing a major home-court edge. Given the team’s growth and strong playoff performance so far, expect the Thunder to bring their peak form to the Finals stage.

OKC will now have a break of just over a week before returning to game action, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals set for June 5. Standing between them and their first championship since relocating to Oklahoma City is the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.