The Charlotte Hornets will play the Toronto Raptors on the road on Friday night. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are among the Hornets listed on the injury report, however. So, are Ball and Miller playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

LaMelo is on the injury report with a left wrist sprain. Miller is dealing with left shoulder subluxation.

Ball has dealt with injury concerns at times this season. The same can be said for Miller. Both players feature high ceilings, but they need to find a way to stay on the floor.

Here's everything we know about LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Raptors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller's injury statuses vs. Raptors

According to the NBA injury report, Ball is listed as probable while Miller is questionable to play on Friday night.

Article Continues Below

Friday's matchup projects to be a challenge for the Hornets. Toronto's 15-8 record is good for third in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte is 12th in the conference with a 6-16 record.

Having Ball and Miller available would go a long way toward a potential upset. As for the question of if LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is uncertain at the moment.

Hornets' injury report

The Hornets have nine players on Friday's injury report.

LaMelo Ball (left wrist sprain): Probable

Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation): Questionable

Tre Mann (right knee soreness): Questionable

Ryan Kalkbrenner (left ankle contusion): Questionable

Pat Connaughton (right calf strain): Out

Josh Green (left shoulder surgery): Out

Collin Sexton (left quad strain): Out

Grant Williams (right knee surgery): Out

Drew Peterson (G League two-way): Out

The Raptors were defeated 123-120 on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, Friday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for the team, meaning they have yet to release their injury report for the contest.