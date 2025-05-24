Before the Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed the significance of facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Holmgren grew up watching the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. After calling his third-round series against Minnesota a “full-circle moment,” Chet revealed his feelings of nostalgia before Game 3 at the Target Center.

When a reporter asked what it's like to be back home for Saturday's Western Conference Finals matchup, Holmgren reflected on his younger days in Minneapolis and the Timberwolves' growth as an organization, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

“It's great,” Holmgren said. “Way back when, I could have never pictured this because the Timberwolves didn't really have a winning track record. So, it's great to see them have things kind of turned around and see what it's done for the city — tremendous respect for the new ownership and what they've done here. But at the end of the day, I'm rocking with the Thunder. So, we got to go out there and get it done.”

Chet Holmgren on being back in Minnesota: "It's great. Way back when I could've never pictured this because Timberwolves didn't really have a winning track record. It's great to see them have things turn around."

Holmgren also talked about memories of playing daily pick-up games in the same building as the Timberwolves' arena as a kid.

“Just seeing everything that I used to roll past every day. I kind of hop between gyms all over the place,” Holmgren said. “I used to go to the Life Time under this building every single day after school. So, I'd pass a lot of these buildings on the way here every day, and some of them have changed, but for the most part, it's all be pretty similar. So, it brings back memories.”

Holmgren finished with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, four rebounds, and two assists in the Thunder's 118-103 win in Game 2 against the Timberwolves.

Chet Holmgren's Rolex quip after Thunder's Game 2 win

After winning the 2024-25 MVP award, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave his teammates gift bags worth $10,000, including Chet Holmgren. Then, during his postgame media availability following Thursday's 15-point win, a reporter asked Holmgren what seeing Gilgeous-Alexander win MVP meant to him.

Holmgren says seeing Gilgeous-Alexander win this year's MVP award meant a lot, per Oh No He Didn't X, formerly Twitter.

“It means a lot for my wrist,” Holmgren quipped alongside Gilgeous-Alexander on the postgame podium.

Chet on Shai hoisting the MVP trophy: "It means a lot for my wrist" 😂

Gilgeous-Alexander's gift bags included an iPhone, headphones, custom-made Canada Goose jackets to commemorate the 2024-25 campaign, and a Rolex watch. SGA gifted these bags to every one of his teammates after the MVP announcement was made this week.