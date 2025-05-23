The Oklahoma City Thunder now lead their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 as they recently won Game 2 in convincing fashion. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show once again, finishing with 38 points and leading them to victory. The Thunder guard is coming off of winning the MVP award, and to pay respect to his teammates, he gave them all Rolex watches.

After their Game 2 win, Chet Holmgren was asked what it meant for him to see Gilgeous-Alexander win the award that he rightfully deserved, and he had a funny response.

“It means a lot for my wrist,” Holmgren said.

Chet on Shai hoisting the MVP trophy: "It means a lot for my wrist" 😂

Holmgren and Jalen Williams shared a laugh with each other, and he showed that he was wearing the watch at the moment. Gilgeous-Alexander has always given credit to his teammates, and this season, it was a collective group effort for them to be as successful as they were.

During Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP speech, he shared why he decided to give his teammates watches.

“This is nothing compared to what they’ve been to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I would rather have the MVP over a Rolex every day of the week and without them, I wouldn’t have the MVP.”

Hopefully, the Thunder will be able to share more gold together, as they're two wins away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander gifts teammates with MVP baskets

Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander give his teammates watches, but he gave them a basket full of other things as well, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“What awaited all his teammates was a special gift basket. That was a present that he gave. Kind of an ode to all of them and everyone on the roster, from the starters, guaranteed contracts, to the two-ways; they all got a gift basket. And this wasn't your ordinary cheese plates, fruits, gift basket,” Charania said. “Yes, there's a Rolex given to each player on the roster, but there was more. There were iPhones as well given to every player. Beats by Dre headphone sets. Also, Canada Goose jackets. So, this is well over $10,000 per gift basket.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is the ultimate teammate, and things like that can go a long way when building a strong group. Not only has their play on the court helped them get to where they are, but off the court, their chemistry may be even stronger, which is why they're so good.