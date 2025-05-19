Chet Holmgren spearheaded a massive Game 7 onslaught of the Denver Nuggets. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward delivered a double-double in the 125-93 trouncing of Denver Sunday. Holmgren will now witness his first Western Conference Finals — with the hometown Minnesota Timberwolves waiting for them.

The Minneapolis native will soon come home. Only this time he'll hear boos inside the Target Center once Game 3 arrives. This NBA Playoffs battle starts in Oklahoma City based off the Thunder's higher seed and record.

Holmgren already hyped up the matchup. He understands this moment is “full circle” for him when speaking with NBA TV.

“It's crazy. It almost feels like a full circle moment,” Holmgren began.

He even shared this memory lane moment: His first NBA game was supposed to be at the Target Center. But a Lisfranc (foot) injury prevented his league debut.

“Now to be looking at it where I'm playing in the Western Conference Finals, and back home, my fam is able to come see. It's special. It's everything,” Holmgren said. “I won't take any of it for granted.”

Chet Holmgren dropped Nuggets guarantee before Thunder rolled in Game 7

Holmgren even dropped a bold prediction involving the Nuggets before Sunday's romp. But nothing along the lines of arrogant.

“They're not going to scrap their whole game plan going into this game, and neither are we,” Holmgren promised ahead of the matchup.

He added: “It's going to come down to who's willing to really execute and win each possession all throughout the game. You can't worry about winning the game. You got to win each possession first and then worry about the next one.”

OKC executed just that and much more. Holmgren cleaned up the glass the most with his 11 boards. OKC hauled down 44 total rebounds. Alex Caruso even forced Nikola Jokic into a rough shooting night. Jokic even became the recipient of a Cason Wallace poster dunk.

Holmgren, again, handled the dirty work in front of his home crowd. Now he must pull the same feat against his “home” team with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.