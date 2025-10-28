No one is doubting the idea of Cooper Flagg being one of the best players in the NBA someday. But as a rookie for a Dallas Mavericks team in transition, he is bound to have plenty of growing pains. On Monday night, he was given a major welcome to the NBA moment by Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, who had no intention of taking it easy on one of the most hyped-up rookies of all-time.

Early on in the third quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was handling the ball, drawing two defenders in the process. Just as he felt PJ Washington leaning closer to him than his original man, Holmgren, the Thunder star threw the ball to Holmgren, who decided not to settle for a jumper, taking the ball straight to the hoop.

And with only Flagg providing resistance between Holmgren and the hoop, there was always going to be one winner — with the Thunder star putting the Mavericks rookie on a poster with a mean one-handed slam.

CHET HOLMGREN PUTS COOPER FLAGG ON A POSTER

Holmgren has had his fair share of growing pains as well through the years, and as one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, he's experienced plenty of similar plays as Flagg through the years. But now that he's maturing with age and with championship experience, the Thunder big man appears to be figuring something out on offense.

The second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is coming off a game against the Atlanta Hawks in which he scored 31 points, hauled in 11 boards, and recorded three steals and a block. With Jalen Williams out, there is plenty of room for shots down the OKC pecking order. And it looks like Holmgren is making the most of his opportunity as the team's undisputed second option on the offensive end.

Thunder look to extend undefeated start to title defense

The Thunder were pushed to the brink in their first two games of the season, with the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers pushing them to double overtime. OKC prevailed, with Gilgeous-Alexander flexing his dominance and looking like the MVP of the league in the process.

After taking care of business rather handily against the Atlanta Hawks, the Thunder find themselves in another close game, with the Mavericks putting the pressure on the reigning champion. At the time of writing, OKC is holding on to a slim three-point lead with around 22 seconds remaining in the contest.