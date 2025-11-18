The Atlantic Coast Conference has musical chairs at the top each week. Pittsburgh leading the ACC power rankings got short-lived. The Notre Dame blowout win rearranges the rankings once again — leaving Georgia Tech, SMU and Virginia to battle for No. 1.

1. Georgia Tech (+4)

Guess who's back at one? The Yellow Jackets return to the top. Although they needed to hold off a pesky Boston College team on Saturday.

2. Virginia (+1)

J'Mari Taylor rushed for 133 yards with two scores in rolling past Duke. The Cavaliers can now win their 10th regular season game for the first time since 1989 by beating rival Virginia Tech.

3. SMU (-1)

Virginia having a better ACC record drops SMU one spot. But the Mustangs get a Louisville team fresh off being stunned by Clemson. Kevin Jennings and company are riding a two-game winning streak — with a possible return to the ACC title game still in play.

4. Miami (+3)

The Hurricanes have thrashed their last two foes by a combined score of 79-17 after falling to SMU. Nov. 29 against Pittsburgh could carry ACC title game implications.

5. Pittsburgh (-4)

The Panthers generated enthusiasm by attracting ESPN College GameDay and school legend Aaron Donald. Notre Dame and Jeremiyah Love unleashed a rout in the Steel City, though.

6. Louisville (-2)

What's going on in “The ‘Ville?” Miller Moss hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in the last two games. The Cardinals, in general, are fading fast at 7-3.

7. Wake Forest (+2)

Time to put some respect on the Demon Deacons under Jake Dickert. He joins Bill Dooley (1987) as the first Wake Forest coach to reach seven victories in his debut season at Winston-Salem. But two more wins hands Dickert the most impressive first season at WF ever.

8. Duke (-)

The Blue Devils defense have allowed 35.75 points per game since the rout of Cal. Duke gets presented this big opportunity on Saturday, though: Officially eliminating North Carolina and Bill Belichick from bowl contention.

9. North Carolina State (-3)

The Hurricanes humbled NC State down in Miami. QB CJ Bailey got picked off twice in the 41-7 loss.

10. Cal (-)

Head coach Justin Wilcox hit school history on Saturday — joining Pappy Waldorf and Jeff Tedford in taking the Golden Bears to a third straight bowl season. Stanford and The Big Game is next.

Article Continues Below

11. Clemson (+1)

Dabo Swinney is a fighter. and his Tigers valiantly took down nationally ranked Louisville. He's even envisioning a “championship” at Clemson in the future.

12. Virginia Tech (-1)

James Franklin has entered the chat in Blacksburg. The former Penn State head coach is already planning new energy for the Hokies.

13. North Carolina (-)

Two more wins gets the Tar Heels into a bowl game — a first for Belichick. It'll also silence some big critics if he can pull it off.

14. Stanford (-)

Frank Reich gets to experience his first battle for the axe in Palo Alto. Unfortunately Cardinal fans are once again staring at another 3-9 season with Cal and nationally-ranked Notre Dame left.

15. Florida State (-)

FSU outscored the Hokies 24-7 in the second half to pull away. Will it be enough to pull Mike Norvell from getting fired, though, by season's end remains in play.

16. Syracuse (-)

Fran Brown and company have lost six straight. Next is a rough road trip to South Bend before closing with the last place team in the conference.

17. Boston College (-)

The Eagles tested Georgia Tech with everything they had, but still couldn't complete the upset. Nov. 29 is simply for pride and establishing any momentum for 2026.