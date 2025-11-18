Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys are back in prime time. Dallas came off its bye to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The Cowboys entered Week 11 with a different look. Six players suited up following an injury absence or trade deadline acquisition. The talent infusion appears to have made a difference as the Cowboys dominated the Raiders in the first half.

George Pickens wasted little time in making an impact on the game. He led the team in targets over the first half with Dak Prescott looking his way early and often. The Cowboys piled on points in the second quarter and Pickens capped the flourish, scoring on a stellar open field move. The touchdown gave Dallas a 24-9 halftime lead.

Nice catch and run for a 37-yard George Pickens touchdown! DALvsLV on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/yblz3Tv6y4 — NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2025

George Pickens leads the way for Cowboys on MNF

Article Continues Below

Pickens caught the ball on a slant before losing his defender by breaking to the sideline. A burst of speed got the fourth-year wideout in striking distance of the end zone. He then made a sharp cut back that freed him up for the touchdown. The 37-yard score gave the Cowboys a commanding lead in Las Vegas.

Of course, being George Pickens, fans had to take the good with the bad. After the sensational touchdown, he was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Pickens was penalized for sliding down the goal post in celebration of the score.

The league fined Pickens $17,389 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Cowboys' Week 9 Monday night game. In that instance, the wideout was called for taunting when he held the ball out to Denzel Burke. Dallas would lose that game 27-17.

This week, the Cowboys look like a different team. And Pickens is a major reason why. He dominated the first half for Dallas, leading the way with six receptions for 101 yards and the touchdown at the break.