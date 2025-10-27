San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama watched Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren — the 2022 second overall pick of his same draft class — win his first championship last season. Fast forward through the first week of the 2025-26 campaign, Wembanyama is the Western Conference Player of the Week. With a chip on his shoulder, and a 3-0 start to the season, Victor is poisitioned to have a signature year.

It's the beginning of an impressive regular season, which ESPN's Marc Spears reports is a byproduct of added motivation, following Holmgren and the Thunder's championship run last season, Spears said, per Bleacher Report.

“I was told by somebody inside that room that Wemby is motivated by Chet. Chet having one up on him on the championship,” Spears said.

After a blood clot ended his season last year, Wembanyama's been focused on leading the Spurs to the upper echelon of a competitive Western Conference in 2025-26. Wembanyama feels his game has reached new heights since his rookie season. It's what he think has led to such an impressive start, he said, per Spurs reporter Hector Ledesma.

“I feel like it's a mix of knowledge of the game, of recognition, of patterns on the court, and, obviously, physical development,” Wembanyama said. “If I could have been, if I was able to do that when I was 19 years old or 16 years old, whenever, I would have done it. I mean, I would have tried to do it,” the Spurs' leading scorer for each of the last two seasons continued.

“But there's some things that just take time, and I'm able to do it now. The proof is there, so there's no reason to not do it.”

Off the heels of a performance that's got the sports world in awe, Wemby explains his continued ascension… "The mix of knowledge, the game, recognition..

If I was able to do that when I was 19 years old…I would've done it…I'm able to do it now, proof is there…" ⬇️#Spurs pic.twitter.com/tDDYSegYj2 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) October 23, 2025

Article Continues Below

Three games into the regular season season, Chet Holmgren is averaging 33.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 6.0 blocks.

Victor Wembanyama addresses his Spurs teammates

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama embraces the pressure that comes with being the No.1 overall pick, especially when you're pegged to be the NBA's next generational talent. For Wembanyama, it's his responsibility to play at a high level for his team.

“I felt like I needed to make a statement to my teammates,” Wembanyama said. “It's also just the beginning because there's so much more I want to add to my game, but some things take time and maturity.”

The Spurs will look to go 4-0 when they face the Raptors on Monday.