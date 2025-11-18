Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly has one of the best names in the NFL. But as for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, well, it's quite the opposite.

The Raiders went down early against the Cowboys after getting dominated in the second quarter, 21-3. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had a field day finding his teammates, throwing for three straight touchdowns to take the lead at halftime, 24-9.

Las Vegas' defense continued to be listless in the third quarter, with Prescott connecting with Ryan Flournoy for a two-yard score.

In particular, Kelly has been having a hard time on defense, as pointed out by ESPN's Benjamin Solak.

“Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly in coverage tonight, via @NextGenStats: 27 snaps, 6 targets, 6 receptions, 87 yards, two touchdowns,” posted Solak on X.

That doesn't look good at all for the 24-year-old cornerback, although he has tallied three solo tackles.

Fans weren't too nice to Kelly amid his outing versus the Cowboys.

“He sucks,” said @Listogetsit.

Article Continues Below

“3rd round pick rotting on the bench for this,” added @nacuaglazer, referring to rookie Darien Porter.

“Not an NFL player,” claimed @fjl_777.

“No reason for him to be in the game. He just concedes completions all game,” wrote @ErikBergmanJr.

“I mean, it's Kyu Blu Kelly. Do we really even need to be aware of these stats? Who even cares? Do better,” posted @ThePepegorgon.

Kelly performed well in training camp to earn a spot on the final roster and climb up the depth chart after being initially deemed as an easy cut. He spent the previous season glued to the bench.

As of writing, Dallas is still ahead of Las Vegas, 33-16, in the fourth quarter.