The Los Angeles Rams earned a crucial NFC West win in Week 11 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, but the reaction from wide receiver Davante Adams told a different story after the offense struggled to find consistency. The team expected a cleaner showing against a strong rival, yet the night’s biggest takeaways centered on how the defense stepped up when it mattered most. The blend of frustration and confidence shaped the six-time Pro Bowler’s message, while the overall team effort defined how the matchup turned.

In an article written by the Rams’ Wyatt Miller, he detailed how the 32-year-old veteran explained why the offense fell short of its own expectations during the narrow win over the Seahawks vs. the pressure they faced. Miller highlighted Adams’ honest review with a line that captured how he viewed the matchup.

“I think we played kind of an average league game of football. It wasn't like it was the worst of all time, but to our standard, it definitely was not there. I mean, it makes you feel even better knowing that you can play like crap, like what we feel like on offense, and still come out with a victory against a really good team.”

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter) after the win and noted how the three-time All-Pro wide receiver delivered his message with a lively moment on his way to the podium. Atkins included a quote from Adams, balancing bluntness with excitement.

Davante Adams with a joyous f-bomb on his way to the podium after the win. “Now that I got that out of the way…” He said the offense played like “crap,” him included, but is thrilled for how the defense stepped up and won the game. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 17, 2025

The contrast defined the night. The offense struggled to move the ball, yet the Rams defense picked off Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold four times and delivered stops when it mattered most. Adams expressed confidence because the team found a way to win despite the uneven play. That balance of accountability and belief reflects how the Rams see themselves as the season intensifies, offering reassurance that they can handle adversity when the stakes rise.