The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their season with back-to-back overtime wins against the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander starred in both games, amassing a total of 90 points.

This has proved enough for DeMarcus Cousins to proclaim them as potential dynasty builders.

"I spoke on it before and got backlash. I think this team can start a dynasty." DeMarcus Cousins remains highly impressed after the Thunder go 2-0 to start the season 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/eUYIC11da8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I believe he is on a mission to get another one now. I looked at last night’s game as a statement. And the statement is, ‘I am the main event in this league,’” Cousins explained on the Run It Back podcast, per a video posted by ClutchPoints on X.

Cousins proceeded to acknowledge how several other players, including the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards, have opened their campaigns with huge nights. However, Shai has already been a level above.

“To come in your first two games, back-to-back, double-overtime games, you win both the games. I mean, what does he average right now? About 50 a game? This kid is unbelievable,” Cousins explained.

However, the New York Knicks legend is well aware that winning another championship is not going to be down to one player alone.

“And the scary part about this entire OKC team is, they are young and they will continue to get better, on top of already being champions,” he said, proceeding to talk about how the Thunder can create their own dynasty in the coming years.

Cousins talked about how even in the absence of Jaylin Williams, players such as Aaron Wiggins have stepped in.

“I think this team can start a dynasty. I don’t think as far as Golden State..I definitely got backlash but I do think this team has got a chance to start a small dynasty. And obviously the head of the snake is Shai,” he concluded.

The Thunder have undoubtedly started the season in exactly the same manner they concluded the 2024-25 campaign. They will now take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.