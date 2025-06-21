Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent a strong warning to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder if they don't win the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Thunder had a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers with a chance to win the title in Game 6 on Thursday night. However, Indiana refused to surrender as they blew out Oklahoma City to force Game 7.

Green uploaded a June 20 edition of the Draymond Green Show. In the episode, he talked about the Thunder, providing a bleak future if they don't complete the job in Game 7.

“If OKC [Thunder] doesn’t win this year… they may NEVER win a championship,” Green said.

What lies ahead for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

It's a drastic warning for Draymond Green to give. But it's one that might be necessary to emphasize the seriousness of what winning a title would mean for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Oklahoma City hasn't been to the NBA Finals since 2012, when the young star trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden led the unit. Only two remained with the franchise after that year, only getting as close to the Western Conference Finals in 2014 and 2016.

Multiple first-round exits followed as they entered a new era with Gilgeous-Alexander being the rising star of the new core. They had to go through a few seasons of being a lottery team, which is where they drafted Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. They all proved to be pivotal pieces in the puzzle of bring the team back to the NBA Finals.

However, they haven't finished the job yet. They need to win one more game, and they will cement themselves in history as the first Oklahoma City squad to reach the mountaintop.

The Thunder will fight to win their first NBA title when they host the Pacers in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.