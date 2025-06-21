Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent a strong warning to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder if they don't win the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Thunder had a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers with a chance to win the title in Game 6 on Thursday night. However, Indiana refused to surrender as they blew out Oklahoma City to force Game 7.

Green uploaded a June 20 edition of the Draymond Green Show. In the episode, he talked about the Thunder, providing a bleak future if they don't complete the job in Game 7.

“If OKC [Thunder] doesn’t win this year… they may NEVER win a championship,” Green said.

What lies ahead for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder fatal flaw that will doom them in NBA Finals Game 7 vs. PacersRandall Barnes ·
Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren needs this aspect of the Thunder to step up for Game 7.
Thunder X-factor that will determine NBA Finals Game 7 vs. PacersLorenzo J Reyna ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren dishes on mentality for Game 7 vs PacersJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Jalen Williams downplays Game 6 loss to Pacers with ‘right mindset’ claimJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams looking at Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in front of Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder bold predictions for NBA Finals Game 7 vs. PacersZachary Weinberger ·
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Results According to NBA 2K25
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Results According to NBA 2K25Massimo Marchiano ·

It's a drastic warning for Draymond Green to give. But it's one that might be necessary to emphasize the seriousness of what winning a title would mean for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Oklahoma City hasn't been to the NBA Finals since 2012, when the young star trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden led the unit. Only two remained with the franchise after that year, only getting as close to the Western Conference Finals in 2014 and 2016.

Multiple first-round exits followed as they entered a new era with Gilgeous-Alexander being the rising star of the new core. They had to go through a few seasons of being a lottery team, which is where they drafted Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. They all proved to be pivotal pieces in the puzzle of bring the team back to the NBA Finals.

However, they haven't finished the job yet. They need to win one more game, and they will cement themselves in history as the first Oklahoma City squad to reach the mountaintop.

The Thunder will fight to win their first NBA title when they host the Pacers in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.