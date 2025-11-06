In his first start of the regular season, Ajay Mitchell got the nod in place of Lu Dort for Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, before the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled the defending champion's historic start. The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder 121-119, handing Oklahoma City its first loss after an 8-0 record. Mitchell finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists, but it was his four turnovers that stood out most.

Costly turnovers in the final frame, including Mitchell's bad pass when it was a one-point game, eventually led to an eight-point deficit, which the Thunder nearly escaped, but fell short in a two-point loss. Still, Mitchell doesn't take these opportunities for granted, gaining the invaluable experience that comes with late-game execution.

“It's been awesome, honestly, learning every single game. I feel like every time I'm out there no matter if it's coming off the bench, starting, being in those late-game situations — I just keep learning every single game,” Mitchell said. “It's really fun for me. Just have to keep working, keep getting better, and keep learning.”

Amid All-Star Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, and Isaiah Joe, who made his regular-season debut last week, respective injuries, Mitchell maximized his opportunities like no other Thunder player this season. He has scored in double figures in all nine of Oklahoma City's games, averaging 16.7 points on 45.8% shooting, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 27.1 minutes.

Ajay Mitchell eager to ‘learn' amid increased Thunder role

Article Continues Below

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell's impressive start sparked Most Improved Player conversations throughout the first week of the regular season, as those talks haven't died down since. Mitchell continues to demonstrate growth beyond his impressive defense, which earned him some playing time, and zero G League stints throughout his rookie season.

From a third-string guard to one of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's go-to options off the bench, Mitchell isn't showing any signs of slowing down, while adapting to life as an everyday player.

“Obviously, a lot to learn from today. Me, as a guard, have to take care of the ball. That's a big takeaway for me. In those games, it's a game where it's about detail, being better in every detail. For me, it's just watching film, and seeing where I can get better.”

The 2024 second-round pick's spike in playing time has Mitchell positioned to take on a significantly increased role once the Thunder return to full health. In the meantime, Ajay has proven he can take on starters' minutes, while compiling three 20+ point performances, including his career-high 26 points in a 141-135 double-overtime win against the Pacers.