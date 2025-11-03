OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder tied its best start in franchise history, sprinting out to a 7-0 start to the 2025-26 campaign. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hold back on how locked in the defending champion are despite stretching its undefeated record without All-Star Jalen Williams, who's yet to make his regular-season debut, and Chet Holmgren missed the Thunder's three-game homestand.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, he sees vast improvement from the team last year's Thunder team, which currently holds the record for the best start in franchise history.

“It feels like we're a better team. It feels like we've had a year to get better, honestly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Personnel hasn't changed much out of the few rookies. Since the start of last year, we've had a year to get better, learn each other on and off the court, and it feels like we've had a head start in that this season. And honestly, we're dealing with some injuries to start the year.

“But because we've gotten better, 1 through 15, the guys in the locker room, we're able to plug-and-play, and figure it out on the fly, and still have good results. We're definitely a better team than we were a year ago.”

Gilgeous-Alexander points to the Thunder's ability to close out games as a testament to its growth.

“We just understand what it takes to win. We've had to do that to win an NBA championship. We've had to learn and go through ups and downs, and figure out how to win games on the fly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Being down, being up, learning how to close. And then also, just playing winning basketball, and get better at shooting; winning possessions to get better. So, every time we go out on the floor, I feel like we take a step forward.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, who's scored 30+ points through three quarters in three consecutive games, led the Thunder with 30 points on 5-of-14 shooting, and seven assists. He was one of eight Thunder players in double figures, including Oklahoma City's entire starting lineup, featuring Aaron Wiggins (15 points), Cason Wallace (13 points, five steals), Jaylin Williams (12 points), and Isaiah Hartenstein (10 points, 14 rebounds).

Isaiah Joe (13 points), Branden Carlson (11 points), and Ajay Mitchell (10 points) led the second unit with a combined 34 points off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's revelation on Thunder breakout star

Second-year guard Ajay Mitchell's emergence in the Thunder's second unit has been one of the bigger storylines for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who gave Mitchell his well-deserved flowers amid such an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

“He competes and wants to go out there and play. We’ve seen that since the beginning of the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Stepped into a big role. He’s been like a second ball-handler for us. He’s been huge.”

The Thunder will go for its franchise record 8-0 when it faces the Clippers on the road on Tuesday.