After a 137-106 blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault highlighted Cason Wallace's improved defense for a shorthanded team missing three of its starters amid a 7-0 start, which stood out to FanDuel's Chandler Parsons. Daigneault could have spent time talking about and it would have been intriguing for most, considering all 12 active players scored in Sunday's win, eight of them finished in double-digits.

Without All-Star Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams, both of whom have yet to make their regular-season debut, and Chet Holmgren, who's missed three consecutive games, the Thunder continue to flex its depth. For NBA analyst Chandler Parsons, the Thunder's perfect start is a reflection of the front office's critical moves over the years, while building a culture that young NBA players bought into, he said, per FanDuel Sports' Run It Back.

“There are a lot of other small-market teams that are struggling and not winning as many games. So, I think you just look at the makeup and the character of these guys they go and find. Branden Carlson. Who is he? Throw him in the game last night, 19 minutes. He gives you 11 and five,” Parsons said. “Isaiah Joe is back. He just gives you 13 and five. Do you know how bad teams would struggle without three starters in the lineup that night? Not the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Williams out. Dort out and Holmgren out, and they still slapped this team because it's next man-up mentality. They go 11-12 deep, and this was the best team in the NBA against the worst team in the NBA, currently. But this team is just so prepared. They're so professional.”

Chandler Parsons wowed by Thunder's dominance amid injuries

Article Continues Below

From the meticulous eye of Thunder GM Sam Presti to head coach Mark Daigneault, guys 1 through 12 are all locked into the organizations philosophies, approach, and beliefs. While the Thunder mirror its 7-0 start from last year, this year's vastly different, considering the injuries, the two double-overtime wins in its first two games, and the opponets' best effort that comes with being the defending champion.

Parsons believes the Thunder organization is setting the standard of how to win in today's modern NBA.

“They just handle their business every single night. It's a crazy gift in such a young team,” Parsons said. “Most teams do not have this approach to the game like they do. It starts with Presti and coach Daigneault, and falls down the line.”

After beating the Pelicans, the Thunder will look to stretch its best start in franchise history to 8-0 when it faces the Clippers on Tuesday.