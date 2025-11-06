The Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's perfect record as defending champions in a 121-119 win that went down to the wire at the Moda Center. Amid injuries the Blazers continued their impressive start with possibly their best performance yet. Portland erased a 22-point deficit, but with 2:48 left, nearly coughed up an eight-point lead (112-104). The Thunder pulled to within three with 6.5 seconds remaining.

Then, Thunder guard Isaiah Joe drew a three-point shooting foul on Toumani Camara with 0.6 seconds left in the game. However, upon the officials' review, it was determined that Joe's foot was on the three-point arc and not behind it, sending him to the free-throw line for two, and not three, which would have given Joe an opportunity to tie the game.

Toumani Camara got called for a foul on Isaiah Joe with half a second left, but it was his KD moment 😭 His foot was on the line. pic.twitter.com/fjAwtdDtIa — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 6, 2025

Instead the Blazers improved to 5-3, handing the Thunder — the only undefeated team left this season. Deni Avdija came one assist shy of a triple-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists) led three Blazers players with 20+ points, including Jrue Holiday (22 points, six rebounds), and Jerami Grant (20 points), who led Portland's bench.

Draymond Green warns NBA about the Trail Blazers' ascension

Despite missing All-Star Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle, the Trail Blazers' hot start compelled Draymond Green after a 139-119 loss during the first week of the regular season. It was enough for Green to say watch out for the overlooked Blazers, who now have sixth-best record in a competitive Western Conference.

Green talked about the Blazers' dynamic core on the Draymond Green Show.

“Portland is a tough, tough game. They’ve got a bunch of length, switchable guys. Defensively they are all 6’7, 6’8 can move their feet. Can guard positions one through five,” Green said. “Jrue Holiday’s leadership is proven to be invaluable for this team. They’ve got centers, they’ve wings. They’ve got young scoring wings that can go get it. They’ve got defenders, they’ve got a true point guard in Jrue Holiday.

“That team is the young team that I think a lot of people aren’t looking out for that I think is going to have a good year.”

The Blazers will take the next two days off before facing the Heat on the road on Saturday.