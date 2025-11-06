Former OKC Thunder guard turned Chicago Bull, Josh Giddey, has been killing it. As a result, he has received praise from former Bull-turned-analyst Stacey King, per the Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast.

“He’s got a chance to be arguably the best point guard in the league. Three,” King said.

🎙️Stacey King on Josh Giddey: “He’s got a chance to be arguably the best point guard in the league” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/wSBQ15DCJL — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, those words might not resonate well with Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reason is that SGA is coming off a superme MVP season. Last year, SGA averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In the process, the Thunder went on to win the NBA championship. Over seven games, he averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Additionally, SGA was the league MVP and the Finals MVP. Currently, he is averaging 33.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds as the Thunder are off to an 8-1 record.

Meanwhile, Giddey is off to a strong start in his second year with the Bulls. He is averaging 23.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game as the Bulls are 6-1 and 1st place in the Eastern Conference.

Article Continues Below

Recently, Giddey signed a four-year $100 million contract with Chicago. He was traded to Chicago from the Thunder in June 2024 in exchange for Alex Caruso.

The evolution of Josh Giddey from the Thunder to the Bulls

When he was with the Thunder, Giddey was an integral part of the team during its rebuilding. Over the course of three seasons, he averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

During the 2023-2024 season, the Thunder qualified for the NBA playoffs. In ten games, Giddey averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Since then, he has become a focal point of a resurgent Bulls team that is off to its strongest start in years. A primary reason for that is his expanded role as a prolific scorer and playmaker.

May not be SGA, but it is still not too shabby.