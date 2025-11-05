The Oklahoma City Thunder's 8-0 record is its best start in team history, following a 126-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, but will finish a back-to-back without Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort against the Portland Trail Blazers. If the Thunder want to extend its historic regular-season start to 9-0, it'll have to do it against a talented Trail Blazers team on the road.

The Thunder announced its injury report, listing Holmgren, Dort, and Alex Caruso (rest) out for Wednesday's matchup. For the second time this week, head coach Mark Daigneault will enters a game missing two of his starters, as Holmgren and Dort were ruled out for Sunday's 137-106 blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Daigneault gave Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins the nod against the Pelicans, which could be what he does again for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, as the Thunder will go for a nine-game winning streak as defending champions.

Chet Holmgren, who's been dealing with a sore lower back, will record his fourth absence through five Thunder games. Dort, who was listed as questionable before being cleared to play on Tuesday, tweaked his shoulder against the Clippers. He's dealing with an upper right trap strain. This is the Thunder's second back-to-back of the season and its first matchup against the Trail Blazers, who enter Wednesday's game with a 4-3 record.

SGA reaches 80th straight 20+ point performance in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's streak of 20+ point games was extended to 80 in Tuesday's win against the Clippers, making it the third-longest streak in NBA history. He surpassed Oscar Robertson's (79) longest streak and only Wilt Chamberlain, who holds the first (126) and second (92) longest streaks of consecutive 20-plus point games.

After beating the Clippers in a game where Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in three quarters, including 18 after halftime, head coach Mark Daigneault addressed his MVP's admirable approach to the game during his postgame media availability.

“When it comes to his consistency, I always think about his work. His work's so consistent. His life is so consistent in terms of his routine,” Daigneault said. “Everything is his life revolves around his family and being the best basketball player he can be. And he lives that every day. So, when the lights are on and you guys see consistent performance, it's backed by consistent, disciplined practice.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025-26 season on Monday.