OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed a perfect 7-0 record following Sunday's 137-106 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, he talked about the break-in that occurred at his home in Nichols Hill, Oklahoma. Gilgeous-Alexander's house was broken into on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke briefly about the incident after Sunday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Long story short: everybody’s safe. And that’s all that really matters in the whole thing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Everything else can come and go, but my loved ones are safe. So, I'm OK. I'm happy.”

Gilgeous-Alexander's 30 points led eight Thunder players in their 31-point blowout win against the Pelicans. He connected on 8-of-14 attempts, seven assists, and one steal. Wiggins scored 15 points, including three threes, and Cason Wallace added 13 points and five steals.

The break-in at Gilgeous-Alexander's home was believed to have happened during the Thunder's win against the Washington Wizards at the Paycom Center on Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps it 100 amid Thunder's 7-0 start

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on a 7-0 start, which mirrors last year's historic beginning, as the defending champions have an opportunity to once again cement the best start in franchise history. Playing without starters Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander says the Thunder have proven their significant growth from last season's start to now.

“It feels like we're a better team. It feels like we've had a year to get better, honestly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Personnel hasn't changed much out of the few rookies. Since the start of last year, we've had a year to get better, learn each other on and off the court, and it feels like we've had a head start in that this season. And honestly, we're dealing with some injuries to start the year.

“But because we've gotten better, 1 through 15, the guys in the locker room, we're able to plug-and-play, and figure it out on the fly, and still have good results. We're definitely a better team than we were a year ago.”

The Thunder, with an opportunity to make franchise history in the form of an 8-0 start, will begin its four-game road trip against the Clippers on Tuesday.