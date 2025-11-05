After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history amid an 8-0 start following Tuesday's win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed his thoughts on how. Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player in NBA history to combine for 250 points and 80 assists while leading their team to an 8-0 record, Oklahoma City's best start in its team's history.

After the win, Daigneault addressed Gilgeous-Alexander's discipline and day-to-day routine as a foundation for the league's reigning MVP's grounded approach, which has led the Thunder to the best record in the NBA.

“When it comes to his consistency, I always think about his work. His work's so consistent. His life is so consistent in terms of his routine,” Daigneault said. “Everything is his life revolves around his family and being the best basketball player he can be. And he lives that every day. So, when the lights are on and you guys see consistent performance, it's backed by consistent, disciplined practice.

“So, it's not an accident that he's as dynamic a player as he is. That he's formed himself into that player. He had 12 assists tonight.”

Finding his teammates early and often amidst a stifling zone defense throughout the first half, Gilgeous-Alexander found his offensive rhythm in the third quarter, scoring 18 of 30 points before the final frame. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended SGA for his leadership.

“I thought the way he started the game set a great tone in terms of our ball movement tonight,” Daigneault added. “I thought we moved the ball all night. But I thought his floor game to start the game, and we didn't have our offense going, and he didn't have his offense going, and he just kind of stuck with that. Set a great tone for the team, and it set a great tone for him.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander humbly buys into Thunder's dynasty talk

When a reporter asked All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander about a potential Thunder dynasty, he replied that his team is doing its best to achieve the opportunity it faces as defending champions. While the Thunder hasn't lost since Game 6 of last year's NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander understands it's a very long road toward competing for a second title.

“We understand the opportunity in front of us, and, to sum it up, we just try to attack it every day,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “No matter where we are, no matter what we accomplish, no matter what we didn't accomplish, no matter if we won or lost, we're just trying to get better and I think that's the formula that's helped us get to where we are today.”

The Thunder will face the Trail Blazers with a chance to stretch its win streak to 9-0, on Wednesday.