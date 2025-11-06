Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder cemented their best start in franchise history at 8-0. After a 121-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Hartenstein addressed what led his team to cough up a 22-point lead. On the second night of a back-to-back on the road, the shorthanded Thunder nearly erased an eight-point deficit with less than three minutes left on the game clock. But came up short in the end.

After the loss, Hartenstein discussed the Blazers' growth as a team and the Thunder's shortcomings in Wednesday's two-point loss.

“They've been playing great all year. I think, especially young teams, at the beginning of the year, always kind of come out with that kind of energy,” Hartenstein said. “I think they've done a good job getting the right people in. Jrue has been really big for them. Guys have been developing a lot. It was a good win for them. Those are the kinds of games that help you build confidence, even though we have like eight, seven guys out, and coming off a back-to-back. But I think just for them, it's a good learning block.”

For Hartenstein, the Thunder didn't play at a high level to overmatch the Blazers in the fourth quarter.

“I think most of it was we didn't execute as well as we should,” Hartenstein added. “I think there were some plays that we could have controlled. Some missed layups here and there, but I don't think it was that crazy of a game to be honest.”

Isaiah Hartenstein recorded a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) with three assists and two steals against the Blazers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 35 points led three Thunder players who finished with 20+ points, including Ajay Mitchell (21 points), who started alongside SGA, and Aaron Wiggins (27 points), who connected on seven threes.

The Thunder were without Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and Alex Caruso for Wednesday's matchup. The three players joined All-Star forward Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams, who've yet to make their regular-season debut, on Oklahoma City's injury report.

Blazers hand Thunder first loss amid bizarre finish

Amidst a critical moment toward the end of the Thunder's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers, Isaiah Joe had an opportunity to tie the game at the free-throw line. Trailing the Blazers by three, Joe drew a shooting foul from three against Toumani Camara before the officials reviewed the play to determine that Isaiah's foot was on the three-point arc when he was fouled.

After making his first free throw, Joe missed the second on purpose in hopes of a put-back to send the game into overtime, but the Thunder came up short as the game clock expired.