OKLAHOMA CITY — From the outset, coach Mark Daigneault knew Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was a unique talent. After team practice ahead of Game 5, Daigneault reflected on Williams' growth over the years. In only his third season, Williams emerged as one of the NBA's rising stars in 2024-25. Jalen earned an All-Star selection, was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, and made the All-NBA Third Team; all career-firsts.

Then, he helped the Thunder grab what seemed to be an improbable win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. His scoring and facilitating kept the Thunder within striking distance, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists as Oklahoma City turned en route to a 111-104 much-needed win.

Ahead of a critical Game 5 at the Paycom Center, Daigneault spoke to the signs he noticed from a young Williams navigating his rookie campaign in 2022-23.

“When he started with us, and this has been our approach with most players, it's not like we just hand him the ball. We put him in the system first, and the guys who are really efficient in the system end up banging on the door, and they kind of show ya that they need more, and he was in that category,” Daigneault said. “He came off the bench early on, and we weren't pushing every button for him, but he just kept showing the ability to take more of a load, and his efficiency was not dropping off, and his impact was not dropping off. If anything, it was increasing.

“And usually, when those guys are doing that, they're declaring themselves, and he certainly declared himself,” Daigneault concluded.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams' role in Thunder's Game 4 win

Heading into Game 5, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is treating Game 4 as a loss. That's the kind of mindset he wants from his team, which he says is fortunate to be tied, 2-2, in the NBA Finals against the Pacers.

For Daigneault, Williams has a lot to do with that.

“It was really big time for us in Game 4. Not only in his creation, but just some of the simple plays he made to put his teammates in advantages,” Daigneault said. “As much as Shai closed the game, I thought he kept us afloat in a lot of different periods in that game. But he's still a third-year player. He's still learning. He's still growing.”

The Thunder will look to push the Pacers to the brink of elimination in Game 5.