Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain fits in with his new team from an individual standpoint, but his efforts on offense have an effect on the rest of his teammates, which has also stood out in his first week since the trade. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard has proven himself a steady shooting threat, drawing opposing defenses to close out, which has opened up quality looks for the Thunder’s offense.

Amid Thunder guard Isaiah Joe’s sizzling hot shooting stretch, his scoring average (10.5 points) has nearly doubled since last week’s trade at the deadline. In the four games McCain has played since joining Oklahoma City, Joe has averaged 20.0 points. He’s also connected on 17-of-31 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, as Isaiah’s shooting attempts have spiked to 11.2 per game since McCain joined the Thunder.

Isaiah Joe is now averaging 20 PPG since the arrival of Jared McCain, adding McCain as an offensive weapon has opened up looks for Joe. pic.twitter.com/FV2puX3zCm — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 13, 2026

McCain has connected on at least one 3-pointer in each of his four appearances, tallying six threes on 14 attempts, and had his best game yet since joining the Thunder, scoring 13 points on 3-for-9 shooting, including a pair of threes with three rebounds, and two assists in Thursday’s 110-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. On the second night of an away/home back-to-back, the Thunder split the final two games, including its 136-109 win against the Phoenix Suns.

Without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s missed the previous five games due to an abdominal injury, Joe and McCain’s shooting have been a reliable source of offensive production for Oklahoma City. Despite losing half of its last 10 games, the defending champion will enter the All-Star break with the NBA’s best record — 42-14.

Jalen Williams opens up about Jared McCain's fit with Thunder

Article Continues Below

Following a 10-game absence, Thunder forward Jalen Williams played alongside Jared McCain for the first time in a 119-110 win against the Lakers on the road. Williams considers McCain a seamless fit for the Thunder's offense.

“He fits right in. Our team is very easy to fit, especially if you’re young. Our team is really easy to get along with. It’s just one of our super powers,” Williams said. “And he’s a really good kid. It's crazy because when he was getting drafted, I gave a speech to the lottery room, and he was in there. Basketball is definitely a full circle, but he actually asked me questions. So, he's good in my book. Nobody else asked me anything, and I'm pretty sure my brother was in there.”

For Williams, it's a testament to the Thunder organization's ability to add ideal players, like McCain, who will fit in with the team right away, both on and off the court.