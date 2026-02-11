Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe has been the much-needed consistent spark off the bench for head coach Mark Daigneault as the defending champions continue its regular season without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With SGA ruled out through the All-Star break, Joe's dunk over LeBron James was a highlight reel moment in the Thunder's win against the Los Angeles Lakers, but his production extends far beyond.

Thunder fans would argue Joe has done enough to earn an invite to this week's dunk and 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night. Before dunking over James, Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero was Joe's previous poster victim. However, it's Joe's shooting that's been his staple for the Thunder over the years, and this season is no different, especially since Gilgeous-Alexander's abdominal injury.

Joe is averaging 14.6 points on 44.2% shooting, including 44.1% from deep, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in February. In his previous seven games combined, He's connected on a whopping 22 threes (22-for-50) at the same rate (44%). I-Joe is good for at least three triples a game in February.

His 19 points led the Thunder's bench production in a 119-110 win against the Lakers. Thunder's Isaiah Joe has been one of Daigneault most reliable scorers, especially ahead of Jalen Williams' return on Monday.

Jalen Williams' silver lining amid return in Thunder win

Article Continues Below

Thunder starting forward Jalen Williams returned from a 10-game absence in a 119-110 win against the Lakers. Williams recovered from a hamstring injury before scoring 10 of his 23 points to will the Thunder to a victory on the road.

After the game, Williams revealed how the unexpected rest, following his return from a 19-game absence to start the season, rejuvenated his approach.

“It feels great. The three weeks [were] actually great for me. That was the first time that I shot like that since April 8th of last year,” Williams said. “So, that was really dope. My hand feels good. I just got jammed up with Ayton, and that was pretty much it. It's honestly the best it's been since then. A lot of the reps I was able to do while I was out. That really helped out a lot.”

The Thunder will look to close out its quick two-game road trip without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a high note in Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.