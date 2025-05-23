May 23, 2025 at 10:56 AM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their impressive playoff run on Thursday night, securing a 118-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. With the win, Oklahoma City takes a 2-0 lead in the series, led once again by newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s relentless scoring and control of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. He also went 13-for-15 at the free throw line, using his trademark craftiness and body control to keep Minnesota’s defense off balance throughout the night.

Jaden McDaniels, the Timberwolves’ top perimeter defender, was tasked with containing Gilgeous-Alexander but struggled to do so without fouling. McDaniels finished with five personal fouls, including a flagrant foul after shoving Gilgeous-Alexander on a dribble move. Though he added 22 points, three blocks, and two rebounds while shooting 8-for-15 from the field, the frustration was evident in his defensive assignments.

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, now serving as an analyst for ESPN during the series, commented on Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls, describing it as a “favorable whistle.” The observation was echoed by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who expanded on how Gilgeous-Alexander’s style of play has tested McDaniels’ patience and composure.

“It’s driving Jaden McDaniels absolutely insane,” Windhorst said. “Because Shai is so good – as soon as he feels your hand on him, he’ll make a maneuver to get it. And Jaden McDaniels is a great defender, but it drives him crazy because you can’t give him an inch. If you give him an inch, he will literally take a yard.”

Windhorst emphasized that while some of the contact may appear marginal, Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to manipulate defensive pressure is a refined skill.

“He’s brought McDaniels to his knees the entire season. He crushed him in the regular season, he’s crushed him in this series, and it’s driving him crazy. It’s just really savvy play, and yes, there’s some percentage where it is a favorable whistle, but some of it is just mastery.”

McDaniels addressed the flagrant foul postgame, providing his own perspective.

“I just wanted to foul him for real. I wasn't even mad. I just had fouls to use,” McDaniels said, via Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

The Timberwolves were once again overwhelmed by Oklahoma City’s pace and offensive efficiency, as the Thunder outshot them 51.3% to 41.4% from the field and held a 58-44 advantage in points in the paint.

The series shifts to Target Center in Minneapolis for Game 3 on Saturday night, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.